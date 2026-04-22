CUET PG 2026 result to be released on April 24, NTA confirms date
CUET PG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency has confirmed the CUET PG result date 2026 for the aspiring candidates. Those who are waiting for the results can check online using their login details.
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CUET PG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency has officially confirmed that the CUET PG 2026 results will be declared on April 24, bringing clarity for thousands of candidates awaiting their scores. According to the latest update, the scorecards are likely to be released around 5 PM on the official website, allowing students to check their performance using their login credentials.
Also Read: UP Board Result 2026
This announcement has eased uncertainty among aspirants, who have been eagerly waiting for the results to proceed with postgraduate admissions and counselling processes.
Where to check CUET PG result 2026
Once released, candidates will be able to check and download their results from the official website:
exams.nta.nic.in/cuet-pg
Students will need to log in using their application number and date of birth or password to access their scorecards.
The Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 was conducted between March 6 and March 27 in computer-based test (CBT) mode across various centres in India. The exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate programmes in central universities and other participating institutions.
Answer Key and Evaluation Process
Before the result announcement, the provisional answer key was released in April, allowing candidates to raise objections. The final result is prepared based on the revised answer key after considering all challenges submitted by students..
Steps to download CUET PG scorecard
Candidates can follow these steps to check their result:
Visit the official CUET PG website
Click on the “CUET PG 2026 Result” link
Enter application number and date of birth
Submit the details
View and download the scorecard
Important Advice for Candidates
With the result date now confirmed, candidates should keep their login credentials ready and regularly check the official website for updates. It is also important to avoid relying on unofficial sources or rumours regarding the result.
The announcement of the CUET PG 2026 result date brings clarity and relief to thousands of candidates waiting for their scores. As April 24 approaches, students are advised to stay prepared and follow official updates from the National Testing Agency for a smooth result-checking process.
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