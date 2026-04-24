CUET PG 2026 results declared: Direct link to download NTA scorecard, normalisation formula, and counselling guide

The National Testing Agency has released the results for the CUET PG 2026 exam on Friday. All those who gave the entrance exam can now check and download their final scorecards online from the official website. This completes the process for hundreds of postgraduate students applying for admissions in central, state, and private universities across the country.

Steps to check CUET PG 2026 results

Candidates can log in to check their CUET PG exam results through the official website. You will be required to enter your Application Number along with your Date of Birth/Password for login.

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Official website : (https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG)

: (https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG) Alternate site: [nta.ac.in](https://nta.ac.in)

Normalisation process: How CUET PG scores are calculated

As the CUET PG exam takes place over several sessions, it is subject to a percentile normalisation process to balance out the differences in difficulty level among various papers.

Why percentile normalisation? The percentile reflects the percentage of students scoring equal or lower compared to a certain candidate in a particular session.

Formula for percentile normalisation: It is calculated as: Number of students scoring same or less than a candidate in the same session.

Top rankers: The highest scorer in each batch gets a percentile score of 100.

No scope for re-evaluation

The National Testing Agency has made it clear that the released results cannot be modified in any way and are thus the final ones. No scope of rechecking or re-evaluation of CUET PG 2026 response sheets has been provided.

Further steps required: Counselling & admission

While the NTA holds the responsibility of conducting the entrance test and announcing its results, the entire process of admission in various courses remains in the hands of the respective colleges.

1. Compulsory document: The CUET PG scorecard is a mandatory document for the further procedure of admission. Candidates need to get a number of print-outs and an e-document.

2. College-level counselling: Universities will now carry out the independent counselling and allotment of seats among the candidates.

3. Keep track: The students are required to stay updated about the websites of their respective colleges like DU, BHU, JNU, and many others.

Examination analysis

The CUET PG 2026 exam was held across the country from March 6 to March 30, 2026. It acts as a single point of entry for admissions to various postgraduate courses offered by over 190 institutions.

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