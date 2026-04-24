Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3040625https://zeenews.india.com/education/cuet-pg-2026-results-out-nta-declares-results-check-how-to-download-scorecards-via-exams-nta-nic-in-3040625.html
NewsEducationCUET PG 2026 results OUT: NTA declares results; Check how to download scorecards via exams.nta.nic.in
CUET RESULT PG 2026

CUET PG 2026 results OUT: NTA declares results; Check how to download scorecards via exams.nta.nic.in

CUET PG 2026 result OUT: NTA has officially declared the CUET PG 2026 results. Candidates who appeared for this exam can now check and download their scorecard through official website - exams.nta.nic.in

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 06:31 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The wait for the CUET PG result 2026 is finally over.
  • Over 5.3 lakh candidates who appeared for the CUET PG 2026 exam can now check their scorecards.
  • The NTA has officially announced the CUET PG 2026 results, bringing relief and excitement to students.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CUET PG 2026 results OUT: NTA declares results; Check how to download scorecards via exams.nta.nic.incuet result pg 2026 out

The results for the CUET PG have finally been announced, bringing cheers for aspirants. Over 5.3 lakh candidates had appeared for the CUET PG 2026 exam. The aspirants can now check and download their scorecards online through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). With this, students can now plan their admission for the postgraduate disciplines across India.

CUET PG Result 2026 declared

CUET PG results 2026 have been officially declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now check their scorecard online by using their application number, password or date of birth.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Follow CUET PG 2026 Live Updates

Where to check your scorecard

Candidates can view and download their scorecard on this official website:-

exams.nta.nic.in

How to download CUET PG 2026 Result

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG 2026

2. Click on the CUET PG Result 2026 link

3. Enter application number & password or date of birth.

4. Click on submit.

5. Your scorecards will be displayed on the screen.

6. Download and save it for future reference.

Details mentioned on the CUET PG Marksheet

1. Student's Name

2. Roll Number

3. Subject's appeared for

4. Marks obtained

5. Percentile/score

6. Qualifying status

Passing Criteria

Candidates must score 33% in the CUET PG exam to qualify. This minimum passing criterion is required for consideration in the admission process. Achieving this score ensures eligibility for further selection by participating universities. Students should prepare well to meet or exceed this benchmark and secure their postgraduate admission opportunities.

CUET PG 2026 marks an important milestone for candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate studies. The examination plays a crucial role in determining admission to various universities across the country. For many students, it represents a significant step toward achieving their academic and career goals in their chosen fields of study.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Samta Pahuja

Trainee Journalist

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

West Bengal Assembly Election
Women outvote men to smash all-time records in Bengal and Tamil Nadu
MEA Randhir Jaiswal
India slams Trump's 'Hellhole' remark and birthright citizenship rant
mobility
DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance
West Bengal Election 2026
DNA decodes how pruning 91 lakh names impacted West Bengal’s voting surge
mobility
Govt issues notification to enable use of SAF-blended jet fuel for planes
Indian wedding video
Women on hoverboards serving drinks at wedding leave internet stunned | WATCH
cm bhagwant mann
Punjab-Finland education tie-up: CM Bhagwant Mann on teacher training
Ramayana
Ramayana opening war sequence to not showcase Rama vs Ravana
cheapest countries to visit
World's 'cheapest' nations to travel from India: Check which are visa-free
body scrub
Best Body Scrub Options For Smooth And Glowing Skin On Amazon