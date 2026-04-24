CUET PG 2026 results OUT: NTA declares results; Check how to download scorecards via exams.nta.nic.in

The results for the CUET PG have finally been announced, bringing cheers for aspirants. Over 5.3 lakh candidates had appeared for the CUET PG 2026 exam. The aspirants can now check and download their scorecards online through the official website of the National Testing Agency (NTA). With this, students can now plan their admission for the postgraduate disciplines across India.

CUET PG Result 2026 declared

CUET PG results 2026 have been officially declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now check their scorecard online by using their application number, password or date of birth.

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Where to check your scorecard

Candidates can view and download their scorecard on this official website:-

exams.nta.nic.in

How to download CUET PG 2026 Result

1. Visit the official website of CUET PG 2026



2. Click on the CUET PG Result 2026 link



3. Enter application number & password or date of birth.



4. Click on submit.



5. Your scorecards will be displayed on the screen.



6. Download and save it for future reference.

Details mentioned on the CUET PG Marksheet

1. Student's Name



2. Roll Number



3. Subject's appeared for



4. Marks obtained



5. Percentile/score



6. Qualifying status

Passing Criteria

Candidates must score 33% in the CUET PG exam to qualify. This minimum passing criterion is required for consideration in the admission process. Achieving this score ensures eligibility for further selection by participating universities. Students should prepare well to meet or exceed this benchmark and secure their postgraduate admission opportunities.



CUET PG 2026 marks an important milestone for candidates aspiring to pursue postgraduate studies. The examination plays a crucial role in determining admission to various universities across the country. For many students, it represents a significant step toward achieving their academic and career goals in their chosen fields of study.