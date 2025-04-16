CUET PG Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At exams.nta.ac.in- Here’s How To Download

CUET PG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet released the CUET PG provisional Answer Key 2025. Once it is out, candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate courses can check and download the provisional answer key from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG. Along with the answer key, NTA will also upload the question paper and the recorded responses of candidates. These responses are expected to be available for two to three days. After reviewing all the objections raised by candidates, the subject experts will prepare and release the final answer key.

The CUET PG exam was held in computer-based mode from March 13 to April 1, 2025. It was conducted for 157 subjects and had 4,12,024 unique registered candidates. Each candidate could choose up to four test papers. The exam was held in 43 shifts, each lasting 90 minutes.

CUET PG Answer Key 2025: Here's how to download

Go to the official CUET PG website.

Click on the link for “CUET PG Answer Key 2025” on the homepage.

A login page will appear—enter your details to proceed.

Click on submit to view your provisional answer key.

Review the answer key and download it.

Take a printout and keep it for future reference.

The objection window will open when the provisional key is released. Candidates who disagree with the answer key can raise objections by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question.

The results of candidates found using unfair means will be cancelled and not declared. Similarly, if a candidate appears at a different exam centre than the one assigned or allows someone else to take the exam on their behalf, their result will be cancelled.