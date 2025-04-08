CUET PG Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon At exams.ntaonline.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CUET PG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the CUET PG 2025 provisional answer key soon. Once it's out, candidates who took the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses can check it on the official website: exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG. NTA has said that only paid objections submitted within the given time using the official challenge link will be reviewed. Any objections sent without proper reason or through other methods will not be accepted.

The agency also added that its decision on the objections will be final. Candidates will not receive individual updates about the results of their challenges. After the objection window closes, subject experts will go through all the challenges submitted by candidates. Based on their review, the final answer key will be prepared and published.

The CUET PG 2025 exam was held from March 13 to April 1 in computer-based mode. It was conducted in three shifts each day — the first shift from 9:00 am to 10:30 am, the second from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm, and the third from 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm.

CUET PG Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official website: exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG.

On the homepage, click the link to view the CUET PG 2025 Answer Key.

Enter your login details on the next page and submit.

The CUET PG 2025 Answer Key will appear on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future use.

The NTA will also provide an option for candidates to raise objections against the CUET PG 2025 answer key. To challenge any answer, candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs 200 per question.