CUET PG Application Form 2025: Last Date To Make Corrections At exams.ntaonline.in- Check Details Here
CUET PG Application Form 2025: Candidates can make changes to their application forms on the official website, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/, until 11:50 pm today, scroll down for more details.
CUET PG Application Form 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET PG 2025 application correction window on February 12, 2025. Candidates can edit their application forms on the official website, exams.ntaonline.in/CUET-PG/, until 11:50 pm today. "The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by 12 February 2025 (up to 11:50 P.M.).Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI,” reads the official notice.
The CUET PG 2025 advance city intimation will be released in the first week of March 2025. The admit card link will be activated 3 to 4 days before the exam date, as per the information bulletin.
CUET PG Application Form 2025: Here’s how to make corrections
Step 1: Go to the official website.
Step 2: On the homepage, select the application correction link.
Step 3: Log in with your credentials.
Step 4: Make the necessary changes to your application form.
Step 5: Save and download the updated form for future use.
CUET PG Application Form 2025: What is allowed to changed?
- Candidates can edit only one of these fields: their own name, father's name, or mother's name.
- All details related to Class 10, Class 12, Graduation, and Post-Graduation can be updated.
- Candidates can change their exam city preferences based on their permanent or current address.
- Candidates can update all details like date of birth, gender, category, sub-category/PwBD status, and test paper code.
The CUET PG exam will take place from March 13 to March 31, 2025. It will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, except for language subjects, M.Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (except Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and Indian Knowledge System). The exam will last 90 minutes and include 75 questions.
