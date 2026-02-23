CUET PG city intimation slip 2026: Direct link to download at exams.nta.nic.in

CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2026 schedule on its official website. As per the schedule, CUET PG 2026 exams will be conducted from March 6 to March 27, 2026.

As the exam approaches, registered candidates are now eagerly waiting for the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip, which will inform them about the city allotted for their examination centre.

According to media reports, the CUET PG 2026 city intimation slip is expected to be released by February 24, 2026, on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in.

Students who have successfully registered for the exam will be able to download this slip by logging in with their application number and password.

CUET PG 2026: What the City Intimation Slip includes

The city intimation slip will typically contain key details such as:

Candidate’s name and application number

Allotted exam city

Exam date

Important instructions for candidates

Students must know that the slip does not serve as the admit card. The actual CUET PG 2026 admit card, which is necessary for entry into the examination hall, is expected to be released separately around March 1, 2026.

How to Download the CUET PG 2026 City Intimation Slip

To download the city intimation slip, students will need to follow the steps given below-

Visit the official NTA CUET PG portal at exams.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET PG login link.

Enter your application number and password.

Find and download the city intimation slip PDF.

Students should keep checking the official website for the slip release and avoid relying on unofficial sources.

Why the City Intimation Slip Matters

The city intimation slip helps candidates plan their travel and accommodation well in advance since it confirms the city where they will take the exam. Without this, candidates may face last‑minute difficulties reaching their exam centres on time.

After downloading the city slip, students should prepare for the next major update to the CUET PG 2026 admit card, which contains the exact exam centre, reporting time, and other crucial details. This is expected to be released a few days before the exam starts.