CUET PG Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 Released At cuetpg.ntaonline.in- Check Direct Link Here

CUET PG Exam City Slip 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued exam city intimation slips for the Common University Admission Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG 2025). Candidates can find their assigned exam centres by visiting cuetpg.ntaonline.in. This entrance exam is conducted for admission to postgraduate courses at central and other participating universities and will take place from March 13 to 31. According to the CUET PG 2025 information bulletin, admit cards will be released four days before the exam. Candidates can check and download their exam city slips by entering their application number and date of birth.

“This is only an Advance Intimation of the Exam City Allotted where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The Admit Card of Entrance Examination will be issued shortly,” NTA said in the notification,” as per NTA.

CUET PG Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to download here

Go to the official NTA CUET PG website and click on the CUET exam city slip link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to the city slip download page.

Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields, then submit the details.

The CUET PG 2025 exam city will appear on the screen.

Download the slip or take a screenshot for future reference.

A total of 4,12,024 candidates have registered for the upcoming exam, which will include 157 subjects. The 90-minute test will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will be available in both English and Hindi, except for language papers, M.Tech/Higher Sciences papers, and Acharya papers, excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Dharshan, and the Indian Knowledge System.

If candidates face any issues while downloading the advance intimation slip or find any discrepancies in the details, they can reach out to the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or email helpdesk-cuetpg@nta.ac.in.