CUET PG Registration 2025 Ends Today At exams.nta.ac.in- Here’s How To Apply

CUET PG Registration 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended registration window for the Common University Entrance Test-Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2025 today. The original deadline was February 1, but it was extended to February 8 following requests from candidates and other stakeholders. Candidates who wish to apply for the Common University Entrance Test CUET PG can do so on the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG/. The fee payment window will close on February 9, 2025. The correction window will open on February 10 and close on February 12, 2025. According to the information bulletin, the CUET PG 2025 advance city intimation will be available in the first week of March 2025, and the admit card will be released 3 to 4 days before the exam date.

The CUET PG 2025 exam will take place from March 13 to March 31, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The question paper will be bilingual, available in both English and Hindi, except for language papers, M.Tech/Higher Sciences, and Acharya papers (excluding Hindu Studies, Baudha Darshan, and Indian Knowledge System). The exam will last 90 minutes, and each paper will contain 75 questions.

CUET PG Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official CUET PG website at exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-PG.

Click on the registration link on the homepage.

A new page will appear where you need to enter your registration details.

After completing the registration, log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the application fee.

Click submit and download the confirmation page.

Print a hard copy for future reference.

The application fee for CUET PG 2025 is Rs 1400 for two test papers and Rs 700 for each additional paper for General category candidates. For OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS candidates, the fee is ₹1200 for two papers and Rs 600 per paper. SC/ST/Third Gender candidates need to pay Rs 1100 for two papers and Rs 600 per paper. PwBD candidates will pay Rs 1000 for two papers and Rs 600 for each additional paper.

Payments can be made through net banking, debit/credit card, UPI, or wallet. The candidate will bear GST and other taxes, as per Government of India or bank rules.