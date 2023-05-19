topStoriesenglish2610484
CUET UG 2023

cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET Admit Card 2023 Released, Direct Link To Download NTA Hall Tickets Here

CUET 2023 Admit Cards are now available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download CUET hall tickets.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 08:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET Admit Card 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the Common University Entrance Test for the Undergraduate programmmes. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the entrance exam can now download their CUET UG Admit Card 2023 from the offiical website - cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can download their CUET UG Hall Tickets following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below

Step To Download CUET Admit Card 2023 (UG)

Step 1: Visit the official NTA's website -  cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads - "Download Admit Card"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, entre your application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4:  Now click on the "Download Admit Card Button" and your CUET 2023 Admit Card will appear on your screen

Step 5:  Download your CUET Admit Card 2023 and take a printout for exam day

CUET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

CUET Admit Cards 2023 have been released for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023. For exams scheduled post May 24, CUET Hall Tickets will be released shortly.

