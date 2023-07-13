cuet.samarth.ac.in, CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key Released At cuet.samarth.ac.in, Results To Be OUT Soon- Direct Link To Download Here

trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634714
CUET UG ANSWER KEY 2023

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the CUET Final answer key on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can check and download the revised answer key PDF, scroll down for the direct link and other details here.

 

Jul 13, 2023

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, released the CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key. On July 12, 2023, the final key for CUET 2023 was revealed. Candidates who took the next exam can access and obtain the final answer key from the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. With the release of the final answer key by the NTA, the results will be available soon. The official release date, however, has not been announced.

The CUET UG 2023 exam was held in phases between May 21 and June 23, 2023. The test was held in 387 Indian cities and 24 places outside of India. 

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: Steps to download here


1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, go to latest update.

3. Click on the revised or final answer key link.

4. Click on CUET UG 2023 Final Answer Key PDF will open up on screen.

5. Go through the same and download it Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need

CUET UG Answer Key 2023; direct link to download answer key here

The CUET Provisional Answer Key for the exam was released on June 28, 2023, and the deadline to file objections was June 30, 2023, but the UGC Chairman extended the deadline to July 1, 2023. By July 15, the CUET UG results 2023 for UG admission in central universities, state universities, and other participating institutes will be available. 

 

