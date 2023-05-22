CUET UG 2023 Admit Card For Phase 2 Expected Today On cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

National Testing Agency, NTA is conducting the CUET UG Exams 2023 for Phase 1. According to the latest update, the CUET Admit Card for Phase 2 is likely to be released today, May 22 or by tomorrow, May 23, 2023. However, students who appeared for the exam are advised to wait for the official confirmation of the NTA. The admit card for phase 2 will be out on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Phase 2 Exams will begin on May 25, 2023 and end on May 28, 2023. City slip for the same has been released already. Candidates can download the same meanwhile.

Currently the phase 1 exam is going on and on Day 1, 76 percent attendance was recorded. “ All three shifts in the first phase (21 -24 May) have been completed successfully, with a total number of candidates scheduled today, around 2,65,248.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

- Log on to the official website of CUET 2023

- Click on 'Download CUET Admit Card'

- Enter the following credentials

- Applicants will be directed to a new page where the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- The candidate can download and take a printout of the CUET 2023 admit card

CUET UG 2023: Exam Date

The exam will be conducted 21 May 2023 onwards at various examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for about 14,99,778 candidates.

CUET UG 2023: Exam Details

CUET UG 2023 is conducted for all students seeking admissions in UG course across central universities, state universities, and a few private universities as well. With the city slip being released, the admit cards are expected to be released soon. Once the date is announced, it will be updated here. For more details, one can go to the official website.

CUET UG 2023: Marking Scheme

One of the major differences which CUET has brought in is that it has eliminated the variation in marking policies used by several boards. No candidate must now contend with the high cutoffs of several prestigious colleges. In light of this, CUET is crucial for all students.