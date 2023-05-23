topStoriesenglish2612149
CUET UG 2023 Admit Card OUT For May 25 To 28 Exam Dates, Download Link At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Details

CUET UG 2023 Admit Cards are now available on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in, scroll down for the direct link to download CUET hall tickets for May 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2023 exam dates.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) admit cards for undergraduate programmes are now available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). On the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, applicants who have the test scheduled for May 25, 26, 27 and 28 can now get their CUET UG Admit Card 2023 at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can access the direct URL provided below or the easy instructions provided here to get their CUET UG Hall Tickets.

According to the official announcement, students must access the website to get their CUET (UG) - 2023 admit card using their application number and date of birth. students are scheduled to appear on May 25, 26, 27, and 28. Candidates can follow the instructions below to download their admit card.

Step To Download CUET Admit Card 2023 (UG)

Step 1: Visit the official NTA's website -  cuet.samarth.ac.in

Step 2:  On the homepage, click on the link that reads - "Download Admit Card"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, enter your application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 4:  Now click on the "Download Admit Card Button" and your CUET 2023 Admit Card will appear on your screen

Step 5:  Download your CUET Admit Card 2023 and take a printout for exam day

CUET Admit Card 2023 Direct Link

CUET Admit Cards 2023 have been released for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 25, 26, 27, and 28 May 2023. For exams scheduled post-May 28, CUET Hall Tickets will be released shortly.

