CUET UG 2023 Admit Card (OUT): NTA Releases CUET Hall Tickets For Exams On cuet.nta.nic, Direct Link To Download Here

New Delhi: In an important announcement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the Admit Cards for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (UG) – 2023. The upcoming examination is scheduled to take place on 05, 06, 07, and 08 June 2023. Thousands of candidates have been eagerly awaiting the release of the admit cards in preparation for the examination next week.

With the release of the Admit Cards, approximately 173,908 candidates who are registered for the CUET (UG) - 2023 examination can now access their Admit Cards.

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download CUET Hall Ticket

Step 1: Visit the official website- https://cuet.samarth.ac.in,

Step 2: Click on "Download Admit Card" Tab.

Step 3: Fill the necessary details including application number, DoB, and Security Pin.

Step 4: Click on Download Admit Card after filling all details and take out a printout for exam hall.

Candidates appearing on 05, 06, 07, and 08 June 2023 are advised to follow the Subject-Specific Instructions and other guidelines mentioned in the Question paper. Adhering to these instructions is essential for maintaining the integrity and fairness of the examination process.

While the Admit Cards display the subjects for which candidates are scheduled, those with chosen mediums not visible in the Admit Card can expect the City Intimation Slip / Admit Card to be made available shortly.

Additionally, candidates with examinations scheduled on 09, 10, and 11 June can anticipate the release of their City Intimation Slip / Admit Cards in due course. It is important for candidates to stay updated by regularly visiting the NTA websites, www.nta.ac.in and https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/, to access the latest information and updates related to the examination.

