CUET UG 2023: Admit Card To Be Out Today At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Steps To Download Hall Ticket

CUET UG 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 admit cards today. Once released, students will be able to download their CUET admit cards from the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Additionally, NTA issued the advanced intimation city slip on 14 May 2023. The CUET UG admit card is expected to be released separately for each phase around three to four days before the exam date. Candidates are advised to keep their admit card carefully until the end of the admission process.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: Steps to download

- Log on to the official website of CUET 2023

- Click on 'Download CUET Admit Card'

- Enter the following credentials

- Applicants will be directed to a new page where the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

- The candidate can download and take a printout of the CUET 2023 admit card

CUET UG 2023: Exam Date

The exam will be conducted 21 May 2023 onwards at various examination Centres located in different cities across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for about 14,99,778 candidates.

CUET UG 2023: Exam Details

CUET UG 2023 is conducted for all students seeking admissions in UG course across central universities, state universities, and a few private universities as well. With the city slip being released, the admit cards are expected to be released soon. Once the date is announced, it will be updated here. For more details, one can go to the official website.