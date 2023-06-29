CUET UG 2023 Answer Key RELEASED, Result Out Shortly At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2023: The Common University Entrance Test answer key is out now, National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG 2023 Answer Key today on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for Common University Entrance Test can download the provisional answer key through the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in. National Testing Agency conducted the CUET (UG)- 2023 from May 21 to June 23, 2023 in nine phases in 387 cities across the country and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates.

CUET UG 2023: Direct Link To Download Answer Key

Along with the availability of the answer key on the website, the objection window will also open on June 29. Candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of ₹ 200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee.

CUET UG 2023: Steps to download the official answer key here

1. Visit the official website i.e. cuet.samarth.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, go to the answer key tab.

3. In the next step, they should enter their application number, date of birth and log in.

4. CUET 2023 Answer key will appear on screen.

5. Go through the same and download it.

6. Take its printout for future reference

CUET UG 2023: Result Soon

The announcement of the CUET UG result date and time 2023 will be made soon on the official websites nta.ac.in or cuet.samarth.ac.in. Several reports suggest that the declaration of the CUET UG results 2023 is likely to take place in the initial week of July. However, candidates are advised to wait for the official confirmation from the NTA or the UGC chief.

The entrance exam was held over several shifts and days. The NTA is expected to publish answer keys for all days and shifts at the same time. Candidates will have to pay a fee to file objections to the answer key. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website in order to stay up to date.