CUET UG 2023: Phase 3 Exam City Slip Released At cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct Link To Download Here

CUET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, has issued CUET UG 2023 Exam city slips for the Phase 3 tests. Candidates who applied for the CUETUG exam on May 29, 2023, to June 2, 2023, can now get their city intimation slips starting today. The CUET City Slip is now available on the university's official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.Candidates can refer to the direct website and City Slip download methods provided below.

Candidates are advised to print off their CUET Exam city slips. Students are instructed to contact NTA immediately if they encounter any concerns. The admission cards will be available soon. In the meanwhile, candidates should print out their city slips.

CUET UG 2023: Here's how to download the intimation slip

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

Go to Sign In

Login using Application No and Password

The CUET UG exam city slip will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

CUET UG 2023 is a test for all candidates seeking admission to UG programmes at central institutions, state universities, and a few private universities. On May 21, 2023, CUET UG 2023 commenced for around 17 lakh students. Exams will be completed in the first week of June.