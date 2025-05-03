CUET UG 2025 Admit Card To Be Released Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the Admit card for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 soon. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

The CUET UG Examination will take place from 8th May, 2025 to 1st June, 2025. And before releasing the admit card, NTA will release the exam city intimation slips so candidates can arrange their tickets and accommodation in advance comfortably. Candidates should know that only the exam city will be mentioned in the city slip and full address of the examination centre along with test date, timing, and other details will be provided in the admit card.

CUET UG 2025 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the CUET UG 2025 Admit Card/Exam City Slip Link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials of yours and submit it.

Step 5: Your CUET UF Admit Card/ Exam City Slip will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save, download and print the admit card for future reference.

The Common Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) is a national entrance exam and is conducted in 13 languages across 285 cities in India and 15 international locations in a computer based mode which is conducted for students who want to take admission into the undergraduate courses at central universities and other institutions. All the candidates must note that they will not be required to take the exam city slip to the examination centre but they need to take the admit card with them along with a valid ID proof. All candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.