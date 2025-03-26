Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2877471https://zeenews.india.com/education/cuet-ug-2025-correction-window-opens-today-at-cuet-nta-nic-in-check-steps-to-edit-here-2877471.html
NewsEducation
CUET UG REGISTRATION 2025

CUET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

CUET UG 2025: Candidates must pay a fee to modify their CUET UG 2025 application forms, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 26, 2025, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the CUET UG 2025 application form today, March 26. Candidates who submitted their applications before the deadline can make changes at cuet.nta.nic.in until March 28 (11:50 PM). The CUET UG 2025 exam will take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be conducted at various exam centres across the country and in 15 cities abroad. “It is important to note that the final correction will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In case where changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged an excess fee accordingly. Please note that excess payment made will not be refunded," as per the official notice. According to the schedule, CUET UG 2025 is set to take place from May 8 to June 1.

Candidates can add or modify the subjects they want to take, with a limit of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test. Also, candidates can update their exam city choices based on their permanent and current address. All four city preferences can be changed.

CUET UG 2025: Steps to edit here

  • Go to the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on the Candidate Login or Application Correction link on the homepage.
  • Enter your application number and password to log in.
  • Find the application correction option on the newly opened page.
  • Make the necessary changes and pay the required fee (if applicable).
  • Submit the corrections and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to carefully check their application details and make any required changes, as no further correction opportunities will be provided.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK