CUET UG 2025 Correction Window Opens Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Edit Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will open the correction window for the CUET UG 2025 application form today, March 26. Candidates who submitted their applications before the deadline can make changes at cuet.nta.nic.in until March 28 (11:50 PM). The CUET UG 2025 exam will take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. It will be conducted at various exam centres across the country and in 15 cities abroad. “It is important to note that the final correction will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In case where changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged an excess fee accordingly. Please note that excess payment made will not be refunded," as per the official notice. According to the schedule, CUET UG 2025 is set to take place from May 8 to June 1.

Candidates can add or modify the subjects they want to take, with a limit of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test. Also, candidates can update their exam city choices based on their permanent and current address. All four city preferences can be changed.

CUET UG 2025: Steps to edit here

Go to the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the Candidate Login or Application Correction link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Find the application correction option on the newly opened page.

Make the necessary changes and pay the required fee (if applicable).

Submit the corrections and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The NTA has advised candidates to carefully check their application details and make any required changes, as no further correction opportunities will be provided.