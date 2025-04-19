CUET UG 2025 Exam Begins From May 8- Check Here How To Download The Schedule

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2025 Exam schedule soon. Once released, All the students who have registered themselves for the CUET UG 2025 can check the exam schedule on the official CUET website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET UG 2025 will take place from 8th May, 2025 to 1st June, 2025 in morning, afternoon and evening shifts of total duration of 90 minutes.

The Common Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) is a national entrance exam and is conducted in 13 languages across 285 cities in India and 15 international locations in a computer based mode. After the release of the datesheet, city intimation slip in which the exam city and state will be mentioned, then after that admit cards in which exam centre along with exam time, reporting time and other important instructions are mentioned will be released by NTA.

CUET UG 2025 Datesheet: Steps to Download the Exam Schedule

Step 1- Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- Find the “announcements” tab on the homepage and click on it.

Step 2- You will see the link of “CUET UG 2025 Exam Schedule” under the tab, click on it.

Step 3- Exam date sheet will be opened in a new page in a PDF format.

Step 4- Check the exam date and download the PDF for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to take their admit cards to the examination centre along with a valid ID Proof such as Aadhar card, PAN card, etc and also don’t forget to carry a passport size photo and a transparent water bottle. Additionally, candidates must reach the exam centre two hours before the exam timing allotted to them. All the students should keep checking the official website for all the important updates.