CUET UG 2025 Exam Date Sheet To Be Released Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Details Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2025 Exam schedule soon. Once released, All the students who have registered themselves for the CUET UG 2025 can check the exam schedule on the official CUET website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

The Common Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) is a national entrance exam and is conducted in 13 languages across 285 cities in India and 15 international locations in a computer based mode. The CUET UG 2025 will take place from 8th May, 2025 to 1st June, 2025 in morning, afternoon and evening shifts. After the release of the datesheet,city intimation slip in which the exam city and state will be mentioned, then after that admit cards in which exam centre along with exam time, reporting time and other important instructions are mentioned will be released by NTA.

CUET UG 2025 Datesheet: Steps to Download the Exam Schedule

Step 1- Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2- You will see the link of “CUET UG 2025 Exam Schedule” on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3- Exam date sheet will be opened in a new page in a PDF format.

Step 4- Check the exam date and download the PDF for future reference.

CUET UG 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed class 12th from the recognized institution or any equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 percent marks for the general category and for reserved categories, minimum percentage required is 45 percent to be able to appear for the CUET UG 2025. Specific subjects are also required depending on the programme you will choose. CUET is conducted for 23 subject-specific subjects along with one General aptitude test and students can only opt for five subjects in total,which can be a combination of all the subjects and general aptitude test according to the eligibility criteria of the programme they want to take admission in. All the students are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.