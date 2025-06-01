CUET UG 2025 Re-Test Admit Card OUT At cuet.nta.nic.in For Accountancy, Tamil And Urdu Exams- Check Details Here

CUET UG 2024 Re-Test Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for the CUET-UG re-test of Accountancy/Book keeping subject and Tamil and Urdu languages. All the candidates who are going to appear for the CUET-UG Re-test examination can now download their admit cards from the official website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

Only the candidates who have appeared for the Accountancy/Book Keeping examination between 13th May to 26th May, 2025 and have submitted their consent form for the retest exam are not now eligible for this exam.

CUET UG 2024 Re-Test Admit Card: Important Dates

Accountancy/Book Keeping Re-exam will take place from 2nd June, 2025 to 4th June, 2025. And the Tamil and Urdu Re-test (for candidates who gave exam 22nd May in 2nd shift) will now take place on 4th June, 2025.

CUET UG 2024 Re-Test Admit Card: Steps to download the Hall Ticket

Step 1: Go to the official website, i..e cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘CUET UG Re-Test Admit card download’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened to login.

Step 4: Enter all the required details of yours like application number and password and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check your details and then download and print the admit card for the day of the examination.

“Candidates are advised to download their Admit Card along with the undertaking from the official website of NTA https://cuet.nta.nic.in using their Application Number and Password” , said the official notice.

“Candidates must carefully read and follow the instructions mentioned in the Admit Card. In case of any difficulty in downloading the Admit Card or any discrepancy in the details mentioned on the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or write to cuet-ug@nta.ac.in,” it added.