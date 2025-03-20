CUET UG 2025: Registration Ends On March 22 At cuet.nta.nic.in- Here’s How To Apply Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration for CUET UG 2025 on March 22, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the Common University Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can find the direct application link on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The last date to complete the fee payment is March 23, 2025. A correction window will be open from March 24 to March 26, 2025, for any necessary changes. The exam is scheduled to take place from May 8 to June 1, 2025. It will include 37 subjects and will be conducted in 13 Indian languages. Each test paper will have a duration of 60 minutes, and the exam will be held in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and their subject combinations.

Candidates can choose up to five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test. The exam fee will be based on the number of subjects selected. There is no age limit for candidates appearing in CUET (UG) 2025. Students who have passed their Class 12 or an equivalent examination, or those appearing for it in 2025, are eligible to take the CUET (UG) 2025 exam.

CUET UG 2025: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who have completed the final examination of the two-year course at the Joint Services Wing of NDA are eligible to apply. Individuals must have cleared the 12th examination from a recognized state or central board. Aspirants should have passed an Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination from a recognized University or Board. Completion of the Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination is also accepted. A diploma of at least three years, recognized by AICTE or a State Board, is required. Applicants must have successfully passed the Senior Secondary examination conducted by NIOS with at least five subjects.

CUET UG 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official NTA CUET website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the registration link and complete the signup process.

Log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and pay the required fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy for future reference.

The application fee for CUET UG 2025 varies by category: Rs 1000 for General category candidates, Rs 900 for OBC (NCL) and EWS candidates, ₹800 for SC/ST/PwD/PwBD/Third gender candidates, and Rs 4500 for applicants outside India. The fee can only be paid online using Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI.