CUET UG 2026 admit card out : Do’s and don’ts for exam day

CUET admit card: The National Testing Agency has released the CUET UG admit card 2026 on the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. Those students who have filled out the CUET UG application form 2026 can now download the CUET UG hall ticket using their login details.

As per the schedule, CUET UG exam 2026 will be conducted between May 11 to May 31 in CBT mode It is advised that the candidates follow strict guidelines on the exam day to avoid any issues.

Also Read: CUET admit card 2026 out

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CUET UG admit card is the most important document that needs to be carried to the examination centre along with a valid proof. If a student fails to bring their admit card he/she will not be given entry. Along with the CUET admit card 2026, NTA also provides exam day guidelines for the students that need to be followed on the examination day. Before the CUET UG exams, students must know these exam day guidelines to avoid any last-minute confusion.

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Do’s for CUET UG Exam Day

Carry essential documents: Bring a printed admit card along with a valid photo ID proof.

Reach early: Arrive at the exam centre at least 1–2 hours before reporting time.

Check details carefully: Verify your exam centre, shift timing, and personal details in advance.

Follow instructions: Adhere to all guidelines mentioned on the admit card and by invigilators.

Cooperate during verification: Be prepared for frisking and biometric attendance at the centre.

Use provided materials: Do rough work only on sheets given at the centre.

Don’ts for CUET UG Exam Day