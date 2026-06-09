CUET UG 2026 answer key expected soon? Check response sheet, objection window and key details here

Students who appeared for CUET UG 2026 are now waiting for the answer key. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the provisional answer key soon on its official website. This will help students check their answers and get an idea of their scores.

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CUET UG 2026 answer key update

CUET UG 2026 had 37 subjects in total, broken down into 13 languages, 23 domain subjects, and one General Aptitude Test. Students could pick up to five subjects. The exam ran from May 11 to May 31, then picked back up for June 6 and 7.

The exam was held across 321 cities in India. Beyond that, it extended to 15 international cities: Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Doha, Munich, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait City, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore, West Java, and Washington.

How to calculate your expected score

The marking scheme is straightforward. Five marks for every correct answer, one mark deducted for every wrong one. Pull up your responses, cross-reference with the answer key, and you've got a reasonable approximation of where you stand. It won't be the final word, but it's better than guessing.

Answer key and objection process

The provisional answer key isn't the final one. When it's released, NTA will also put out instructions on how to challenge any answers you believe are wrong. The challenge fee is ₹200 per question. It's non-refundable, regardless of outcome, so don't raise objections carelessly.

You'll also need to back up your challenge with actual proof or reasoning. Objections submitted without a supporting explanation or outside the deadline won't be considered. That's a hard cutoff, not a soft suggestion.

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What happens after raising objections?

After receiving the objections, subject experts will review all the challenges carefully. Based on this review, the final answer key will be prepared and released. The result will be based on this final answer key.

Along with the response sheet, NTA will release candidates' recorded responses so you can see exactly what was marked against your name. Cross-check everything. If something looks off, use the window. That's precisely what it's there for.

The answer key isn't the finish line; it's the checkpoint before the finish line. Keep the official website close, note the objection deadline the moment it's announced, and don't let the window close before you've done your due diligence.