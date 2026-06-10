CUET UG 2026 answer key out: Objection window open till tomorrow, check steps to challenge answers online

The NTA has officially released the CUET UG 2026 provisional answer key, along with question papers and recorded responses. Now, candidates can check their answers and also raise objections if they find any mistakes.

Also Read: MHT CET 2026 results: PCB scorecards out, PCM results soon; Check how to download scorecard and counselling process

CUET UG 2026 answer key released

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The NTA releases the provisional answer key on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam can now log in and check their response sheet, question paper, and answer key.

According to official information, the exam was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts in India and at some international centres. Around 15,68,867 students had registered for this exam. The exam was held from May 11 to May 31, and again on June 6 and June 7.

Objection window open till June 11

If you believe an answer in the key is wrong, you have until June 11, 2026, at 10:00 pm to raise a challenge. The window opened on June 9.

To challenge any question, candidates need to pay a fee of ₹200 per question. This fee is non-refundable. Payment can be made through debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.

The fee payment deadline is slightly later than the objection deadline: June 11 at 11:50 pm. NTA has been explicit that challenges submitted without payment simply won't be considered.

Steps to raise objections

Visit the official CUET website

Log in with your application number and password

Check your question paper, responses, and the answer key

Select the specific questions you want to challenge

Upload your supporting documents, everything in one PDF file

Submit, then pay the fee

Don't rush through it. Read each question and the corresponding answer key response before deciding whether to challenge. Uploading a vague or unsupported objection wastes your ₹200.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Prelims result 2026 expected on THIS date? Check past trends, cut-offs, and toppers

How does NTA handle the challenges after submission?

Subject experts review every objection that comes in. If a challenge holds up, if the experts agree the answer key was wrong, the key gets updated. Here's the part worth noting: any correction applies to all students, not just the person who raised it. You could benefit from someone else's objection without ever filing one yourself.

NTA won't be sending individual notifications about whether your specific challenge was accepted or rejected. The final answer key, once published after review, is the answer. Whatever it says is what your result is built on. The objection window exists for a reason. If you've gone through your responses and something genuinely doesn't add up, use it. June 11 at 10:00 pm.