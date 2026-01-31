Advertisement
CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 deadline extended: Eligibility, procedure, here's all you need to know

The National Testing Agency has extended the CUET UG online application window until February 4, 2026. For more details, check the article below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 31, 2026, 09:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The NTA has extended the CUET UG registration date until February 4, 2026.
  • Candidates need to visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in.
  • Once registration is completed, CUET UG will issue the CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip.
Trending Photos

CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 - The National Testing Agency has extended the CUET UG registration date until February 4, 2026. Those candidates who have missed the last date can start applying. 

In order to apply for the CUET UG application form, candidates must complete and submit their applications through the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in, before the revised deadline. Candidates must know that the CUET Application form will remain open until 11:50 pm on February 4. After this deadline, the registration link will be deactivated. 

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared that the CUET UG 2026 registration process would conclude on January 30, 2026. 

CUET UG 2025 –  Steps to apply  

In order to register for the CUET UG 2026, candidates need to follow these steps. 

Step 1: Candidates need to visit the official CUET UG website at cuet.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link titled “Registration for CUET (UG)-2026 is LIVE!” 

Step 3: Select “Registration for CUET (UG)-2026” to start the application process. 

Step 4: Read all the instructions and details provided on the registration page carefully before proceeding. 

Step 5: After checking all the details, select the declaration checkbox and click on “Click here to proceed.” 

Step 6: Enter the required personal, academic, and contact information in the CUET UG 2026 application form. 

Step 7: Carefully verify all the information filled in before moving ahead. 

Step 8: Complete the verification process by entering the OTP sent to your registered contact details. 

Step 9: Once verified, select preferred subjects, exam options, courses and participating universities. 

Step 10: Pay the applicable CUET UG 2026 application fee to complete the registration process. 

After the completion of the online registration process, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will issue the CUET UG 2026 city intimation slip, followed by the admit cards, on the official website. Registered candidates will be able to download their hall tickets a few weeks prior to the examination. 

 

 

 

