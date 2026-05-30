CUET UG 2026 exams delayed at some centres; NTA issues official notice

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shared revised timings for the CUET (UG) 2026 exam after a technical problem caused delays at some exam centres on May 30, 2026.

CUET (Common University Entrance Test) is a national-level exam conducted by NTA for students who want admission into undergraduate and postgraduate courses in central, state, and private universities across India.

According to NTA, the delay happened due to a technical glitch reported by TCS at certain centres. However, the issue has now been fixed, and the exam is being conducted smoothly. The agency also confirmed that students will be given full extra time so that no one is affected because of the delay.

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#CUETUG2026 — Important Notice



M/s TCS has reported that a technical glitch at their end delayed the commencement of CUET (UG) 2026 at some centres on 30.05.2026. The issue has since been resolved, and the exam is being conducted with full compensatory time so that no candidate… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 30, 2026

Revised Exam Timing (Afternoon Session)

Entry and reporting time: From 2:30 PM

Exam start time: 4:00 PM (earlier it was 3:00 PM)

For those sitting the morning session, NTA has said students are being allowed to finish the complete duration of their exam. No one's being asked to leave early.

NTA has also apologised to students and parents for the inconvenience.

Schedule changes you should know about

This isn't the first reshuffle. Earlier, NTA had already moved some CUET UG 2026 dates around because of Eid-ul-Azha. Exams originally scheduled for May 28 were shifted. They'll now be held on:

May 31

June 6

June 7

Admit Cards

If you're appearing on May 31, your admit card is out. Download it from NTA's official website now. Cards for June 6 and June 7 haven't been released yet, but NTA says they're coming soon.

The agency's assurance is that everything's being done to keep the process fair and on track. If you've got an exam coming up, keep an eye on NTA's official channels for any further updates.