CUET UG 2026 Registration Ends Next Week, Apply At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Direct, Other Details Here

CUET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate programmes (CUET UG) 2026. The registration will end in a few days, on 14th January, 2026. All the candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the exam can now do it through the official website, i.e. exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg.

Common University Entrance Test, Undergraduate (CUET UG) is mandatory for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, private, deemed, and government universities.

CUET UG 2026: Important Dates

The online application process will begin on 14th December, 2025.

Candidates must submit their application forms by 14th January, 2026, no later than 11:50 pm.

The last date to pay the application fee through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is 14th January, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

An application correction window will be available from 18th January, 2026 to 20th January, 2026, allowing candidates to make changes until 11:50 pm on the final day.

The details regarding the city of examination will be announced at a later date.

The admit cards will be released later and candidates will be informed through the official website.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted in March 2026.

The recorded responses and answer key will be displayed on the official website after the examination, with the exact date to be announced.

CUET UG 2026 Registration: Check Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- exams.nta.ac.in/cuet-pg.

Step 2: Find the registration link on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Complete the registration with your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered details.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal and academic information.

Step 6: Upload the required documents according to the provided instructions.

Step 7: Pay the application fee to complete the process.

Step 8: Check all the details and submit the form then download the confirmation page for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates and they can contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email at- cuetpg@nta.ac.in for any query.