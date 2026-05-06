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NewsEducationCUET UG 2026 registration update: Re-allocation window open till May 7, know how to change exam city, shift, and other details
CUET UG 2026

CUET UG 2026 registration update: Re-allocation window open till May 7, know how to change exam city, shift, and other details

The CUET UG 2026 re-allocation window is open till May 7, allowing candidates to make changes in exam city, shift, and other details. Students can log in to the official portal to update their preferences before the deadline.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 06, 2026, 02:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the CUET UG 2026 centre re-allocation window.
  • It's available until May 7, 2026, but only till 11:50 PM.
  • Eligible candidates can request a change in their examination state, city, date, or shift.
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CUET UG 2026 registration update: Re-allocation window open till May 7, know how to change exam city, shift, and other detailsCUET UG 2026 (Pic Credit: Freepik)

If you were assigned an exam city that wasn't anywhere on your preference list, there's still time to do something about it. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the CUET UG 2026 centre re-allocation window, and it's available until May 7, 2026, but only till 11:50 PM.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC result 2026 expected soon? Check date, time, and how to download scorecard at mahresult.nic.in

What Can You Change?

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Eligible candidates can request a change in their examination state, city, date, or shift. The catch is availability — seats at revised centres are being allotted on a first-come, first-served basis, so the sooner you act, the better your chances of getting something that actually works for you.

The CUET UG 2026 exam itself runs from May 11 to May 31, conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The city intimation slip was released back on April 29, 2026, and candidates who weren't happy with what they got now have this window to raise a request.

Steps to Change Your Exam City or Shift

Here's what to do:

  1. Go to the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in
  2. In the latest news section, look for the link that says "Selection of Revised Exam State/City/Date/Shift" and click on it
  3. Log in using your application credentials
  4. Choose your preferred city, date, or shift from whatever's available for your subject combination
  5. Go through everything carefully before you hit submit
  6. Submit your request and save a copy

Also Read: CUET UG 2026 admit card out: Check how to download hall ticket at cuet.nta.nic.in

A Few Things Worth Knowing

Not everyone needs to do this. If you're fine with your current allotment, there's nothing to change — just show up as scheduled.

For those who do make a successful change, a revised admit card will be issued later. And for anyone who misses the May 7 deadline? No extensions. You'll sit the exam in the city, on the date, and in the shift already assigned to you.

Changes are only accepted within the window. That's non-negotiable. So if you need to act, do it today.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
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Samta Pahuja

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