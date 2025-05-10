CUET UG Admit Card 2025 Released For 13 May To 16 May Exams At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link Here

CUET UG Hall Ticket 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the CUET admit card 2025 for exams scheduled from May 13 to 16. Candidates can download their CUET UG admit card by visiting cuet.nta.nic.in and using their application number and password.

The NTA has postponed the CUET UG exam in certain cities. Candidates who have already received their CUET 2025 city intimation slip will be able to download their admit card online once it's released. The city intimation slips were issued on May 7, 2025. The CUET UG exams are scheduled to take place from May 13 to June 3.

CUET UG Hall Ticket 2025: Steps to download here

The CUET UG admit card has been released by the authorities. Students who registered for the exam can download it by following these steps through the CUET login portal:

Go to the official CUET 2025 website: cuet.nta.nic.in Click on the link labeled "CUET Admit Card 2025" Choose the option "By Application Number and Date of Birth" Enter your application number and date of birth, then click on "Sign In" Download and print the CUET UG admit card 2025 for future reference.

More than 13.5 lakh students have registered for CUET UG 2025, highlighting its importance as a key entrance exam for higher education. Scheduled from May 13 to June 3, 2025, the exam will cover 10 subjects, giving candidates the flexibility to choose their preferred fields. It will be held in 324 test centres across 300 cities, making it accessible to students from various parts of the country.