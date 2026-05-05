CUET UG 2026 admit card out at cuet.nta.nic.in, download hall ticket

CUET admit card 2026: The National Testing Agency has officially released the CUET UG 2026 admit card for candidates registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG). Candidates who have filled the CUET UG application for 2026 can now download their hall tickets from the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.

According to the public notice dated on May 5, the CUET UG exam date 2026 is scheduled between May 11 and May 31, 2026, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at centres across India and abroad.

Also Read: CBSE Class 12th result 2026

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CUET UG 2026: Key exam details

Students should know that the duration of each exam shift will be of 3 hours.

Candidates may be assigned a minimum of 1 subject and a maximum of 3 subjects in a single shift.

If allotted multiple subjects in one shift, candidates will appear for the full duration; however, those with fewer subjects may leave earlier after completion

The exam city and schedule details were already shared earlier through the cuet ug city intimation slip 2026 on April 29, 2026.

How to Download CUET UG Hall Ticket 2026

To download the CUET UG admit card 2026, students will need their login credentials, which will contain their enrollment number and password.

Visit the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CUET UG 2026 admit card link

Enter login credentials (application number and password/date of birth)

Download and print the admit card

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The CUET UG admit card will also contain the exam day guidelines, which is mandatory for the students to know. Therefore, it is advised that students to carefully read all instructions mentioned on the admit card before the exam.

Students must know that the CUET UG admit card is the most important document to be carried to the examination hall. Along with the admit card, a valid photo ID proof is also required to get entry in the examination hall. It should be noted that no entry will be given without a CUET hall ticket and photo ID proof.

Candidates whose photographs do not match Aadhaar records or who registered using alternate ID proofs must carry additional documents. These should be original certificates duly attested by authorities such as:

School Principal/Headmaster

Gazetted Officer (Class I/II)

Tehsildar/SDM

For NRI candidates, certification by an authorised Indian Embassy official is required, as per NTA guidelines.

In case of any issues in downloading the admit card or discrepancies in details, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000.