CUET UG Answer Key 2025: NTA Objection Window Closes Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Raise Objections Here

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the CUET UG 2025 answer key challenge window today, June 20, at 11 PM. Candidates who wish to raise objections can do so by visiting the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in. The entrance exam was conducted between May 13 and June 4, 2025. CUET UG 2025 was held in computer-based (CBT) mode across 37 subjects, which included 13 languages, 23 domain-specific subjects, and one general test.

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to download answer key here

Go to the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the link titled ‘Answer Key Challenge for CUET (UG) 2025’.

Log in using your CUET application number and password.

Select the “Click to View/Challenge Answer Key” option.

From the dropdown, choose your test subject.

The answer key for your selected subject will then be displayed.

CUET UG Answer key: Here’s how to raise objections

According to the latest NTA notification, candidates who spot errors or discrepancies in the provisional answer key can raise objections by submitting their claims along with a non-refundable fee of ₹200 per question. The objection will be accepted only after successful payment. Make sure to complete the process by 11 PM on June 20, 2025.