CUET UG Correction Window 2025 Closes Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Edit Application Form Here

CUET UG Correction Window 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2025 today, March 28. Registered candidates can make changes to their CUET UG 2025 application forms online by visiting the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The correction window will remain open until 11.50 PM. “It is important to note that the final correction will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In case where changes affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged an excess fee accordingly. Please note that excess payment made will not be refunded," reads the official notice.

Candidates can modify their subject choices or add new ones for the exam, with a limit of five subjects, including languages and the General Aptitude Test.

CUET UG Correction Window 2025: Steps to edit here

Go to the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the candidate login or application correction link on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password to log in.

Locate the application correction option on the new page.

Make the necessary changes and complete the payment if required.

Submit the updated application and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The CUET (UG) provides a single-window platform for students to apply for admission to central universities, as well as participating state, deemed, and private universities across India. The exam will be held in 13 Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.