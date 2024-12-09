Advertisement
CUET-UG, PG To See Major Changes In Syllabus, Exam Pattern 2025; Revised Guidelines To Be Announced Soon: UGC

The UGC chief informed that the commission will soon release a draft proposal detailing the revised guidelines for conducting CUET-UG and CUET-PG 2025, details below.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2024, 03:26 PM IST|Source: PTI
New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate courses is set to undergo several changes in the 2025 edition following a review by an expert panel, according to UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had constituted an expert committee to review the conduct of CUET-UG and PG.

"Based on feedback from past years, it is also essential to continuously improve the examination process to provide a better, more efficient and conducive environment for students taking CUET. In this spirit, the UGC has constituted an expert committee to review the conduct of CUET-UG and CUET-PG for 2025," Kumar told PTI.

"The committee has examined various aspects of the test, such as its structure, number of papers, duration of test papers, syllabus alignment and operational logistics. The commission considered these recommendations in a recent meeting," he added.

The UGC chief informed that the commission will soon release a draft proposal detailing the revised guidelines for conducting CUET-UG and CUET-PG 2025, inviting feedback and suggestions from students, parents, teachers and institutions.

In the first edition of the exam in 2022, CUET-UG was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results. The exam was conducted in hybrid mode for the first time in 2024. It was cancelled across Delhi a night before it was to be held citing logistical reasons.

