CUET UG Registration 2025 Ends Today At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the extended application window for the CUET UG 2025 today, March 24. Candidates can apply until 11:50 PM on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in. The dates for fee payment and application form correction have also been updated. Candidates can pay the application fee until March 25 (11:50 PM) and make corrections in their forms from March 26 to March 28 (until 11:50 PM). The exam is expected to take place between May 8 and June 1, 2025, in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at exam centers across India and in 15 cities abroad.

The official notice states that, "In continuation to the Public Notice dated 01 March 2025 regarding submission of online application form for CUET (UG) 2025 and in response to the multiple requests received from candidates to extend the last date for submission of online application form, NTA has decided to extend the last date for submission of online application form for CUET (UG) -2025, enabling the aspiring candidate(s) to apply for the said exam."

CUET UG 2025: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the CUET UG 2025 registration link on the homepage.

Complete the application form and make the payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Print a copy of the CUET UG registration form for future reference.

CUET UG 2025: Documents required

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and certificates

Birth certificate

Scanned photograph

Scanned signature

Category certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

Bank account details for fee payment

Active email ID and phone number

CUET UG is required for admission to most central, state, private, and deemed universities in India. The exam will be conducted in a computer-based format and will cover 23 subjects. Candidates can choose up to five subjects to appear for in the exam.