CUET UG Registration 2026 Is Now Open: Check Dates, Eligibility, And How To Apply At cuet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially opened the registration process for CUET UG 2026, the entrance exam conducted for admission to undergraduate courses across central and participating universities in India. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. The computer-based examination is scheduled to be held from May 11 to May 31, 2026.

The Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) is mandatory for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes offered by central, state, private, deemed, and government universities. With the application window now open, eligible students are advised to complete their registration before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues.

The CUET UG 2026 registration and login links have been activated for fresh candidates. Before filling out the application form, students should carefully go through the eligibility criteria, subject selection guidelines, exam pattern, syllabus, and fee structure mentioned in the official notification.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As per the schedule released by NTA, the CUET UG 2026 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode at various examination centres across India and selected international locations. This year, the agency has introduced changes in the exam pattern and subject selection rules. Candidates are now allowed to choose up to five subjects, irrespective of the subjects they studied in Class 12.

The detailed CUET UG 2026 notification, along with the information brochure, syllabus, and exam pattern, was released on January 3, 2026. The entrance test is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses offered by 47 central universities and more than 300 participating institutions across the country.

To ensure wider accessibility, the CUET UG 2026 examination will be held in 13 different languages, making it easier for students from various regions to appear for the test.

How to Apply for CUET UG 2026

Candidates can follow these simple steps to complete the CUET UG 2026 application process:

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the CUET UG 2026 Registration link

Fill in the required personal details

Enter academic and qualification details

Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Pay the application fee using credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI

Submit the form and download a copy of the application for future reference

The CUET UG 2026 application window will remain open until January 30, 2026, up to 11:50 pm. Candidates must ensure that the application fee is paid by January 31, 2026, up to 11:50 pm.

NTA will also provide a correction window from February 2 to February 4, 2026, allowing candidates to make necessary changes to their application forms. Information regarding exam city intimation slips and admit cards will be released later on the official NTA website.