CUET UG Result 2025: Answer Key To Be OUT Soon At exams.nta.ac.in- Check Step To Download Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) successfully conducted the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on June 3. The provisional answer key is likely to be released soon. Once available, candidates can access it on the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in. The final answer key and results will be announced after considering the objections submitted by candidates.

Students will have the opportunity to raise objections against the provisional answer key released by the NTA. These objections will be reviewed by subject experts. If a challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly and applied to all candidates. Based on the key and marking scheme, students can estimate their scores.

CUET UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to download here

Step 1: Go to the official NTA website at exams.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘CUET UG Result 2025’ available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth, and password.

Step 4: Your CUET UG 2025 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the result for future use.

CUET UG 2025: Marking scheme

– Candidates will receive +5 marks for selecting the correct or most appropriate answer.

– -1 mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

– Questions left unanswered or marked for review will receive 0 marks.

– If more than one option is deemed correct, candidates who select any of the correct options will be awarded +5 marks.

– If all options are found correct, then +5 marks will be given to all candidates who attempted the question.

– If none of the options is correct, or the question is found to be invalid or dropped, then +5 marks will be awarded to all candidates who attempted it.

