CUET UG Result 2025: NTA Result Released At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

CUET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the CUET UG 2025 results. Candidates can view and download their scorecards by visiting the official websites — cuet.nta.nic.in and examinationservices.nic.in. The exam included three sections: Section I offered 13 language choices, Section II focused on 23 domain-specific subjects, and Section III tested general aptitude. CUET UG scores will be considered for undergraduate admissions in more than 250 universities across India, including central, state, and private institutions.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the CUET UG 2025 exam from May 13 to June 3. A re-examination was held on June 2 and 4 for candidates whose original test dates were May 13 and 16. The provisional answer key was released on June 17, and candidates could raise objections until June 20, 2025.

CUET UG Scorecards 2025: Steps to download here

Visit the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link for CUET UG Result/Scorecard 2025.

Enter your login credentials and click submit.

View, download, and save your result for future reference.

Counselling system in colleges

Once the CUET UG results are declared, eligible candidates can begin applying for admissions. As there is no centralized counselling system, students must apply individually to each university. Some institutions have already initiated their admission procedures.

Normalisation process of scores

For subjects conducted in multiple shifts, candidates' raw marks are converted into NTA scores using a normalisation process. These NTA scores for CUET UG 2025 will be applicable for admissions in the 2025–26 academic session.

CUET UG 2025: Marking scheme

The CUET UG 2025 marking scheme is straightforward. For each correct answer, candidates will receive 5 marks. An incorrect response will result in a deduction of 1 mark, while questions that are left unattempted will carry no marks. This system encourages accuracy, as incorrect answers negatively impact the total score.