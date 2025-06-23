CUET UG Result 2025: Scorecard To Be Out Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Steps to Download Here

CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 soon. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to check their result through the official website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in after the release.

Candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to access the result. The examination took place from 13th May, 2025 to 3rd June, 2025 and more than 500 cities participated. NTA released the provisional answer key on 17th June, 2025 and candidates had a chance to raise objections till 20th June, 2025. And around 13,54,699 candidates registered for the CUET UG exam this year.

CUET UG Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘View CUET UG Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like application number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your CUET UG result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

CUET UG is a National-level entrance exam which is conducted for students to take admission into undergraduate programs in various central, state and private universities across India. CUET UG evaluates a candidate's skills in areas like Languages, Domain-Specific Subjects, and the General Test, based on the requirements of the chosen course. The exam is generally conducted once a year, offered in multiple languages, and held across numerous cities both within India and internationally. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.