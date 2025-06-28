CUET UG Result 2025: Scorecard To Be Released Soon At cuet.nta.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

CUET UG Result 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses (CUET UG) 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to view their results on the official website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in, once they are released. To check their scores, students will need to log in using their application number and date of birth.

The CUET UG 2025 exam was conducted from 13th May, 2025 to 3rd June, 2025, across more than 500 cities. NTA had released the provisional answer key on June 17, and candidates were allowed to submit objections until June 20. This year, approximately 13,54,699 students are waiting for their CUET UG result.

CUET UG Result 2025: Steps to Download the Scorecard Here

Step 1: Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘View CUET UG Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will be opened on your screen to login in.

Step 4: Enter the required details of yours like application number and date of birth correctly, then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your CUET UG result will appear on your screen.

Step 6: Check the result and download the page.

Step 7: Print out your scorecard for future reference.

CUET UG is a National-level entrance exam which is conducted for students to take admission into undergraduate programs in various central, state and private universities across India. CUET UG evaluates a candidate's skills in areas like Languages, Domain-Specific Subjects, and the General Test, based on the requirements of the chosen course. The exam is generally conducted once a year, offered in multiple languages, and held across numerous cities both within India and internationally. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.