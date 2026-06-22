/CUET UG result 2026: Final answer key released, scorecards anytime soon

CUET UG answer key 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the CUET UG final answer key 2026 at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can expect the CUET UG scorecards to be released shortly.
The CUET UG final answer key 2026 has been prepared after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key.
Based on the expert review, NTA has made necessary revisions before publishing the final version. As per officials, the CUET UG result 2026 will be calculated using this final answer key, and no further challenges will be entertained.
With the release of the CUET UG final answer key 2026, attention has now shifted to the result declaration. Once announced, candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and date of birth or password through the official CUET portal.
The scorecard will include important details such as:
Candidates are advised to verify all details mentioned on the scorecard after downloading it.
After the result is declared, candidates can follow these steps:
Following the declaration of results, participating universities will begin their individual admission processes. Unlike centralized counselling systems, institutions will prepare merit lists based on CUET UG scores and their admission criteria.
Candidates seeking admission should regularly check the websites of their preferred universities for updates regarding:
Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready and monitor official NTA and university websites for the latest updates regarding CUET UG Result 2026.
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