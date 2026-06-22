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CUET UG result 2026: Final answer key released, scorecards anytime soon

CUET UG answer key 2026: The CUET UG final answer key 2026 has been prepared after reviewing objections raised by candidates against the provisional answer key.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 01:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 01:54 PM IST
CUET UG result 2026: Final answer key released, scorecards anytime soon

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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