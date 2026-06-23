/CUET UG result 2026 out at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link to check scorecard here

CUET UG result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the CUET UG result 2026 today June 23, 2026 at the official website cuet.nta.nic.in.
Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official CUET website by logging in with their application number and password.
The result has been announced following the release of the CUET UG final answer key.
The CUET UG scorecards contain subject-wise scores, percentile details and other information that will be used by participating universities during the admission process.
Candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.