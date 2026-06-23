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  • /CUET UG result 2026 out at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link to check scorecard here

CUET UG result 2026 out at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link to check scorecard here

CUET UG result 2026: Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official CUET website by logging in with their application number and password.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 23, 2026, 02:30 PM IST|Updated: Jun 23, 2026, 02:30 PM IST
CUET UG result 2026 out at cuet.nta.nic.in; Direct link to check scorecard here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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