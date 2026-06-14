/CUET UG result 2026: Will NTA announce results tomorrow? Check date, time and other details here

CUET UG Result 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET UG 2026 result anytime soon on the official website, cuet.nta.nic.in or nta.nic.in
Those candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG exam 2026 will be able to check their NTA CUET UG result 2026 by using their login details at the official website.
Also Read: Re-NEET UG admit card 2026 out today
The exam conducting body, NTA, has not yet announced the CUET UG result 2026 date and time. However, based on past trends, it is expected that CUET UG result 2026 wll be declared this week.
The provisional answer key for CUET UG 2026 was released on June 9, and candidates were allowed to raise objections until June 11.
Following the review of objections, NTA is expected to publish the CUET UG final answer key 2026 and scorecards soon along with the results.
Once released, candidates can download their scorecards from:
Once the CUET UG result gets live, candidates will be able to check their scorecard by using their login details and following the steps given below.
The CUET UG 2026 scorecard is expected to contain:
After the declaration of results, participating universities will begin their admission processes. Candidates must apply separately through the counselling or admission portals of their preferred institutions. T
The NTA only conducts the examination and releases scores; individual universities prepare their own merit lists and cut-offs.
More than 230 universities, including central, state, deemed and private institutions, are expected to consider CUET UG scores for undergraduate admissions this year.
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