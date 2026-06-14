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  • /CUET UG result 2026: Will NTA announce results tomorrow? Check date, time and other details here

CUET UG result 2026: Will NTA announce results tomorrow? Check date, time and other details here

CUET UG Result 2026: Candidates who have appeared for the CUET UG exam 2026 will be able to check their NTA CUET UG result 2026 by using their login details at the official website nta.nic.in

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jun 14, 2026, 01:28 PM IST|Updated: Jun 14, 2026, 01:28 PM IST
CUET UG result 2026: Will NTA announce results tomorrow? Check date, time and other details here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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