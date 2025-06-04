CUSAT CAT 2025 Result DECLARED At cusat.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Other Details Here

CUSAT CAT Result 2025: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has officially released the Common Entrance Test (CAT) 2025 result today, i.e. 4th June, 2025 by Vice Chancellor Dr. Junaid Bushiri. All the students who have appeared for the examination can now check their result through the official website, i.e. results.cusat.ac.in.

The other websites to check the CUSAT CAT results are admissions.cusat.ac.in and cusat.ac.in. CUSAT CAT is a computer-based test (CBT). The examination took place on 10th, 11th and 12th May, 2025 across the different shifts and the answer keys were released on 26th May, 2025 which helped students to calculate their tentative scores.

CUSAT CAT Result 2025: Steps to Check the Result

Step 1: Go to the official website- results.cusat.ac.in or cusat.ac.in.

Step 2: You will see the link of ‘CUSAT CAT Result 2025’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen to login.

Step 4: Enter all the required details of yours correctly and then submit it.

Step 5: After submission, your CUSAT CAT result will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check your result and download the page.

Step 7: Download the page for future reference.

Now after the result, qualified and eligible students will proceed to the counselling round, which consists of many stages like, first candidates will have to register themselves then they will have to fill the choices of their preferred college and courses. Then there will be seat allotment according to the candidate's rank, scores and their preferences. Then the last step will be fee submission to confirm the seat. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.