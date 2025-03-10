CUSAT CAT Registration 2025 Ends Today At admissions.cusat.ac.in- Check Eligibility, Steps To Apply Here

CUSAT CAT Registration 2025: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) will close the registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 today, March 10. Candidates who have not yet applied can fill out the application form on the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in. CUSAT CAT 2025 is held every year for admission into BTech and other UG and PG programs at the university. The registration process for MBA, M.Tech, international candidates, Ph.D., PDF, and Certificate/Diploma programmes started on February 6 and will conclude on May 31, 2025.

CUSAT CAT Registration 2025: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for BTech courses, candidates must have completed Class 12 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Kerala SEBC candidates need a minimum of 55% aggregate marks and at least 50% in Mathematics, while other candidates must secure at least 60% in Mathematics. The upper age limit for applying is 25 years.

CUSAT CAT Registration 2025: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website: admissions.cusat.ac.in.

Click on the CUSAT CAT 2025 link available on the homepage.

Register by providing the necessary details.

Complete the application form and make the payment.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use.

CUSAT CAT Registration 2025: Application fees

For the CUSAT CAT 2025 exam, general category candidates need to pay Rs 1,500 for two test codes, while Kerala SC (KSC) and ST (KST) candidates have to pay Rs 700. An additional test fee applies, with general candidates paying Rs 500 per test and SC/ST candidates paying Rs 250 per test. International candidates and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) must pay 110 USD. Children of Indian Gulf Workers (CGW) are required to pay Rs 6,500, whereas KSC/KST candidates under this category will pay Rs 5,700.

The exam will have 225 questions covering Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology. Each correct answer will earn 3 marks, while 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.