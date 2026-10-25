/Cyclone alert in Odisha: IMD issues red warning, schools closed in 5 districts

The eastern coast of India is on alert as a weather system over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and approach the Andhra Pradesh coast on October 28. Odisha has stepped up its preparedness, with schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in five districts ordered to remain closed on October 28 and 29.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds as the system develops. Wind speeds at landfall could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph, according to forecasts.
The Odisha government is coordinating with disaster response agencies and district administrations to minimise the impact of the approaching storm.
The Odisha government has ordered the closure of educational institutions in the following districts on October 28 and 29:
The districts are expected to experience heavy rainfall and strong winds as the weather system moves towards the eastern coast. Authorities in other districts will assess local weather conditions and decide whether additional closures are necessary. Students and parents should follow official district administration notices for the latest updates.
According to the IMD, the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify and move towards the north Andhra Pradesh coast. The system is forecast to cross the coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the morning of October 28.
The expected impact includes:
The forecast may change as the system develops, and residents should monitor the latest IMD bulletins.
The state government has intensified emergency preparations in anticipation of the storm. Around 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams, 17 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and 225 Fire Services teams have been placed on alert.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has directed officials to prioritise public safety and evacuation arrangements in vulnerable areas. Authorities have also been asked to prepare cyclone shelters, stock essential medicines and ensure that emergency services remain operational.
Special attention is being given to elderly residents, pregnant women and patients who may need assistance during evacuations.
Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas should follow evacuation instructions issued by local authorities. People are also advised to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of severe weather and stay updated through official government and IMD announcements.
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