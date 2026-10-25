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Cyclone alert in Odisha: IMD issues red warning, schools closed in 5 districts

The Odisha government is coordinating with disaster response agencies and district administrations to minimise the impact of the approaching storm.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Oct 25, 2026, 05:16 PM IST|Updated: Oct 25, 2026, 05:16 PM IST
Cyclone alert in Odisha: IMD issues red warning, schools closed in 5 districts

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Cyclone alert in Odisha: IMD issues red warning, schools closed in 5 districts
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