Who is Nisarga Adhikary? Teen hacker who exposed CBSE OSM flaws, hired by IIT Kanpur

Nisarga Adhikary, a 19-year-old ethical hacker and cybersecurity researcher, has recently made headlines after being hired by IIT Kanpur's cybersecurity innovation hub, C3iHub.

His appointment comes days after he flagged critical vulnerabilities in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, drawing national attention to concerns over the security of digital education infrastructure.

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Who is Nisarga Adhikary?

Nisarga Adhikary is a self-taught cybersecurity enthusiast known for identifying security vulnerabilities in digital platforms.

Despite his young age, he has worked on cybersecurity projects and collaborated with startups in the technology sector. Adhikary specialises in ethical hacking, vulnerability assessment, and threat intelligence.

His work gained widespread attention after he publicly disclosed alleged flaws in CBSE's OSM portal, a platform used for evaluating answer sheets and managing examination-related processes.

Adhikary claimed that the OSM system contained several security vulnerabilities that could potentially allow unauthorised access to examiner accounts and sensitive examination data. According to him, he had reported the flaws to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) months before making the issue public.

Following his disclosure, CBSE acknowledged vulnerabilities associated with a service provider's portal and said corrective measures were being taken to strengthen the platform's cybersecurity framework.

The incident sparked discussions about responsible vulnerability disclosure and the need for stronger cyber safeguards in educational institutions.

How did IIT Kanpur respond?

Impressed by Adhikary's technical skills and cybersecurity expertise, IIT Kanpur reached out to him through its Cybersecurity and Cyber Defence of Critical Infrastructure Innovation Hub (C3iHub).

The institute subsequently offered him a position as an Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) and Threat Intelligence Engineer.

In this role, he will contribute to cybersecurity research, threat monitoring, and digital infrastructure protection initiatives.

According to reports, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal contacted Adhikary after learning about his findings and work in cybersecurity.

Speaking about the opportunity, Adhikary described the appointment as a significant milestone in his career. He noted that while he has worked with startups before, this would be his first role at an educational institution.

He has also expressed interest in building products and startups in the cybersecurity space, highlighting his entrepreneurial aspirations alongside his technical pursuits.