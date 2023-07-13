trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634752
DDU ADMIT CARD 2023

DDU Admit Card 2023 Released At ddugu.ac.in- Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

DDU Admit Card 2023: The DDU Gorakhpur has issued the admit card for the UG and PG entrance exams. To access the admit card, candidates will be required to enter their roll number and date of birth, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 09:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau

DDU Admit Card 2023: The admit card for the UG and PG entrance exams has been given by DDU Gorakhpur. Candidates who plan to take the exam can get their admit cards through the official website, ddugu.ac.in. Candidates will need to submit their roll number and date of birth to gain access. Today, July 12, DDU released the admit card for the entrance exam. 

Candidates can view and download the documents online. It should be reminded that admit cards will not be sent in offline mode.

DDU Admit Card 2023: Steps to download admit card here


1. Visit the official website--ddugu.ac.in.

2. On the appeared homepage, click on the DDU Admit Card Download 2023 Link.

3. A new login page would open.

 4. Enter the asked roll number and date of birth.

 5. Check the admit card and download the same.

 6. Take a print out for the future references

DDU Admit Card 2023; direct link to download admit card here

DDU Admit Card 2023: Exam date

DDU Gorakhpur will hold the DDU Entrance Exams 2023 for its different undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programmes beginning July 15. The DDU UG Entrance Exam 2023 will take place from July 15 to 28, 2023, while the DDU PG Entrance Exam will take place from July 15 to 31, 2023.

