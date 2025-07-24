DDU Gorakhpur University Counselling 2025 Begins Today At ddugu.admissionhelp.com- Check Direct Link to Apply Here

DDU Gorakhpur University Counselling 2025: Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University has officially started the online process of counselling today, i.e. 24th July, 2025 for the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses admissions for the 2025 academic session.

All the candidates who are interested and eligible can now participate in the counselling process through the official website, i.e. ddugu.admissionhelp.com. Candidates must note that the whole procedure will take place in an online mode. Candidates must know that if they are not satisfied with the allotted seat then can upgrade for the higher preferences in the coming round and if they are satisfied with the allotted college and course then they will have to pay the admission fee within 3 days to confirm their seat and the seat will be forfeited.

DDU Gorakhpur University Counselling 2025: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- ddugu.admissionhelp.com.

Step 2: You will find the button of ‘Counselling’ on the homepage, click on it.

Step 3: Fill the application form according to the instructions.

Step 4: Pay the counselling fees through the available payment options.

Step 5: Fill your preferred colleges and courses carefully as no changes will be allowed after you lock your choices.

Step 6: Save and download the preference list for future use.

Candidates must know that after successfully paying the admission fee, candidates must promptly download their allotment letter and report to the allotted college or department for document verification within three working days. It is crucial to complete every step of the admission process within the specified timeframe to avoid disqualification. All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.